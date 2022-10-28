 Skip to content

GALAHAD 3093 update for 28 October 2022

Update 8

Update 8

Share · View all patches · Build 9824980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Community Suggestions
  • There’s now a visual arc for your Jump Jet in the HUD! While down the Jump Jet Key (E by default) an arc will show your predicted trajectory. Releasing the key will initiate the Jump.
    -- If you are holding the Jump Jet activation key down, you can cancel by pressing the Reload button (default R key)
    -- This HUD arc can be disabled in settings for veteran players in the gameplay settings.
Improvements
  • Videos can now stream on the home page so we can provide useful hints & tips and relevant videos that we or the community makes. You can even see the playlist to pick what you want to watch in usual YouTube fashion.
Balance Changes

Condor (Light)

  • Increased armor from 5250 to 5500 at Mk I
  • Increased Armor from 5750 to 6000 at Mk II and Mk III
    Wyvern (Light)
  • Added T1 Defense, Mobility, Sensor, and Utility mod slots
  • Added a T4 Universal mod slot
    Gale (Light)
  • Added T1 Mobility mod slot
  • Added T3 Universal mod slot
    Nebula (Medium)
  • Added T1 Defense, Mobility, and Sensor mod slots
  • Added T2 Utility mod slot
  • Decreased offense mod slot from T3 to T1
  • Decreased first Utility slot from T5 to T4
  • Decreased first Universal mod slot from T5 to T4
  • Removed 2 T5 Universal mod slots
    Concord (Heavy)
  • Added T1 Defense, Mobility, Sensor, and Utility mod slots
  • Added a T4 Universal mod slot
    Thunderwall (Heavy)
  • Added T1 Defense and Utility mod slots
  • Added T2 Mobility slot
    Scorch (Super Heavy)
  • Added T1 Defense, Mobility, Sensor, and Utility mod slots
  • Added a T4 Universal mod slot
    Flare (Super Heavy)
  • Decreasing Universal mod slot from T5 to T4
Bug Fixes
  • Tier 5 Reinforced Alloy price has been corrected to 38 unlock points
  • Fixed a bug where secondary weapon fire would continue without holding the secondary toggle input button
  • Further optimized Draconid explosions

