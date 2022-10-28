 Skip to content

Spirits of the Hellements update for 28 October 2022

1.2.5 - Dojo Map Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where restarting the dojo map would always reload your last checkpoint.

Please note that this fix will reset your current run on Dojo. Sorry about the inconvenience!

