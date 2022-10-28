 Skip to content

Broken In Time update for 28 October 2022

Bug Fixes/Quality Improvements.

Patch 1.1 Bug fix:

Trigger not firing when killing all 3 den mothers could not be replicated but is thought to be fixed.

Patch 1.1 Quality Improvements:

Traders: selling items at discounted prices to accommodate lower currency yield.

