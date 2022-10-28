 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trigger Henry update for 28 October 2022

Patch #2 Bufixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9824717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the second and final Bug fix patch for the release day <3 thank yall

  • fixed sound repetition when restarting the game
  • made the jumps in the first stage a little bit easier

There shouldnt be anymore extreme bugs now! Happy playingːsteamsaltyː

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link