Patch #2 Bufixes

This is the second and final Bug fix patch for the release day <3 thank yall
- fixed sound repetition when restarting the game
- made the jumps in the first stage a little bit easier
There shouldnt be anymore extreme bugs now! Happy playingːsteamsaltyː
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
There shouldnt be anymore extreme bugs now! Happy playingːsteamsaltyː
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update