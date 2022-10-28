New Update! - Better access to Steam Remote and many improvements!

GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS
- Added a Remote Play Together quick access label on the screen.
- Increased foul chance.
- The goalkeeper selects more intelligently where to stand when the team is defending.
- Improved AI of forwards to decide to kick to the goal in some situations.
- Improved manual goalkeeper catch/punch skill.
- Improved manual goalkeeper automatic save using the skill button.
- Polished the different ways to perform a header(pressing X, Y, B, or A, at the moment the ball is hit).
- Improved AI to avoid making too risky passes when very close to its own area.
- Added a Remote Play Together quick access label on the screen.
- The game in hard mode is more difficult now.
- The league D of career mode is easier now.
DETAILS:
- Improved the first-time user experience with penalty kicks.
- In penalty kicks, the camera shows a bit more area.
- Improved the help and tutorial for penalty kicks.
- Moved the penalty kicks tutorial to the "How to Play" section (Practice Mode).
- Added a particle to the ball in a super shot to indicate that the ball is "powered".
- Improved readability of some help texts.
- Adjusted the laugh animation for board members.
- Changed the penalty tutorial icons.
- Added more UI animations.
- Added glyph for Unassigned controller buttons.
- Added a color code for controllers in the settings selection menu.
BUGFIXES:
- In very rare cases, the ball hit the pole and enters the goal with a goal kick.
- In very rare cases, an offside could be called in a penalty kick.
- Fixed a bug that caused a small unrelated flag to be rendered for a split-second.
- Fixed a bug that cause the Underdog Champion and Easy Win achievements to calculate the wrong star amount for the team.
- Fixed a bug that broke the pause UI when activating Steam Overlay.
DISCLAIMERS:
- As we've mentioned before, WE DO NOT OVERWRITE your custom teams, therefore if you want to use Batovi's team design, you must use the Reset Teams Database option, under Gameplay Settings.
- The import team options will overwrite your existing team when successful.
- You can access the PCS Workshop User Guide here.
Changed files in this update