Pixel Cup Soccer - Ultimate Edition update for 28 October 2022

New Update! - Better access to Steam Remote and many improvements!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS
  • Added a Remote Play Together quick access label on the screen.
  • Increased foul chance.
  • The goalkeeper selects more intelligently where to stand when the team is defending.
  • Improved AI of forwards to decide to kick to the goal in some situations.
  • Improved manual goalkeeper catch/punch skill.
  • Improved manual goalkeeper automatic save using the skill button.
  • Polished the different ways to perform a header(pressing X, Y, B, or A, at the moment the ball is hit).
  • Improved AI to avoid making too risky passes when very close to its own area.
  • The game in hard mode is more difficult now.
  • The league D of career mode is easier now.
DETAILS:
  • Improved the first-time user experience with penalty kicks.
  • In penalty kicks, the camera shows a bit more area.
  • Improved the help and tutorial for penalty kicks.
  • Moved the penalty kicks tutorial to the "How to Play" section (Practice Mode).
  • Added a particle to the ball in a super shot to indicate that the ball is "powered".
  • Improved readability of some help texts.
  • Adjusted the laugh animation for board members.
  • Changed the penalty tutorial icons.
  • Added more UI animations.
  • Added glyph for Unassigned controller buttons.
  • Added a color code for controllers in the settings selection menu.
BUGFIXES:
  • In very rare cases, the ball hit the pole and enters the goal with a goal kick.
  • In very rare cases, an offside could be called in a penalty kick.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a small unrelated flag to be rendered for a split-second.
  • Fixed a bug that cause the Underdog Champion and Easy Win achievements to calculate the wrong star amount for the team.
  • Fixed a bug that broke the pause UI when activating Steam Overlay.
DISCLAIMERS:
  • As we've mentioned before, WE DO NOT OVERWRITE your custom teams, therefore if you want to use Batovi's team design, you must use the Reset Teams Database option, under Gameplay Settings.
  • The import team options will overwrite your existing team when successful.
  • You can access the PCS Workshop User Guide here.

