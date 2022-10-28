- Fixed a bug where the thermometer incorrectly showed the temperature
- Fixed a bug where the motion sensor did not work on the player or ghost
- The display of motion sensors on the Museum map has been fixed
- Fixed darkness on the Tremont map
- Reduced RAM load
Ghost Exile update for 28 October 2022
Update 1.1.1.0a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
GhostExile Content Depot 1807081
- Loading history…
Ghost Exile Dev Depot 1807082
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update