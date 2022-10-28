 Skip to content

Ghost Exile update for 28 October 2022

Update 1.1.1.0a

Share · View all patches · Build 9824511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the thermometer incorrectly showed the temperature
  • Fixed a bug where the motion sensor did not work on the player or ghost
  • The display of motion sensors on the Museum map has been fixed
  • Fixed darkness on the Tremont map
  • Reduced RAM load

Changed files in this update

GhostExile Content Depot 1807081
Ghost Exile Dev Depot 1807082
