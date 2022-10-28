 Skip to content

Hero Lodge update for 28 October 2022

Patch 1.0.16e - Crafting Menu sorts by tier and rarity rather than by alphabet

Patch 1.0.16e

Patch 1.0.16e
10/28/2022

  • Crafting Menu sorted by tier and then rarity rather than purely by alphabet.
    (will still always show all weapons and then all accessories)
  • Philosopher's shop will now sort by tier and then rarity rather than low to high tier.
  • Fixed issue where level 1 Enchantress could have access to Infuse Crystal Skill
    while not having her passive.
  • Store Sell All by right clicking has been changed to only sell 10 per right click.
  • Fixed problem with special hero selects and the new refund XP amount tooltip.
  • Fixed a few bestiary loot mistakes.
  • Items crafted from Chicken Feathers will now abbreviate the Chicken Feather to C Feathers
    to prevent text from going off screen edge when Feathers would be purchased from the Shop.
  • Dyrnwyn, Daliburn gold value increased.
  • Crafting Omega Tachi required ancient bones reduced to 2 from 4.

