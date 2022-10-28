BALLYGON Version 2.1 Update

BALLYGON Version 2.1 brings some new features and quality of life improvements.

BALLYGON Rank (BR) is a new feature that calculates your best time on all of the stages and adds them to an overall score. The higher your BR, the better! Share with your friends to see who has the highest BR.

For players that find BALLYGON too difficult, consider activating Easy Energy Assist in the Extra Exchange to remove the Energy Target requirement! You will be able to unlock all of the stages by playing through the game instead of managing Energy resources.

New in Version 2.1:

The Course Timer (available in Token Exchange) now counts the time spent during gameplay instead of counting when the challenge button is pressed.

BALLYGON Rank (BR) has been added to the Exchange Library.

Easy Energy Assist has been added to the Extra Exchange

Hide Energy Pickups has been added to the Extra Exchange.

Invisible Stage Mode now features a grid around the character.

“Quit Game” has been removed from the Pause Menu during gameplay.

Fixed minor glitches.

Revised some text prompts in the Main Menu.

View a list of all changes in the BALLYGON Press Kit.

Join the Seeha Circle community on Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/xZdWemZdye

Follow BALLYGON on Twitter:

[@ballygon](twitter.com/ballygon)

Thank you for playing BALLYGON. I hope you enjoy the game and please look forward to more exciting updates!

-Anthony Seeha