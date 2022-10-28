- Add the multiplayer penalty shootout mode;
- You can report others who violate rules;
- Add a free training pitch;
- Add the feature of surrender;
- Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes, such as fixing the bug that can't send message;
Gorilla Football update for 28 October 2022
V3.7.0 Update Logs:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update