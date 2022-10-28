 Skip to content

Gorilla Football update for 28 October 2022

V3.7.0 Update Logs:

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add the multiplayer penalty shootout mode;
  2. You can report others who violate rules;
  3. Add a free training pitch;
  4. Add the feature of surrender;
  5. Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes, such as fixing the bug that can't send message;

