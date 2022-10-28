 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 28 October 2022

Infinimine Ver.38

Share · View all patches · Build 9823907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix for AFK Mode not disabling
-Changed Double Attack and Crit mechanic for Drill, now does a single roll and applies to all blocks vs individual
-Added UI setting to disable red popup text
-Fixed a Boss health calculation

