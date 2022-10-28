-Fix for AFK Mode not disabling
-Changed Double Attack and Crit mechanic for Drill, now does a single roll and applies to all blocks vs individual
-Added UI setting to disable red popup text
-Fixed a Boss health calculation
Infinimine update for 28 October 2022
Infinimine Ver.38
-Fix for AFK Mode not disabling
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update