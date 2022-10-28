 Skip to content

Dark Past update for 28 October 2022

Tutorial UI - Blood Evidence & Random Jumpscare Added

Patchnotes

UI - Blood Evidence to show players specifically what they are looking for
Random Jumpscare Added To Eagle Street 2

