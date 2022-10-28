 Skip to content

DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER update for 28 October 2022

DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER HOTFIX UPDATE SIGMA 5.2

  • Fixed an issue where the UI would turn off during boss levels, creating a problem for new players trying to figure out how to defeat the bosses
  • Fixed an issue where the audio sliders would reset to default after each new scene load
  • Made some changes the blood effects
  • Fixed various audio bugs

Sorry I could not upload this fix earlier, I had a lot on my plate. Now that I am significantly more free I can focus on adding more content and fixing issues. Here's a sneak peek at the new tutorial level and a new variant of the Rvil Soldier, along with the new Rival character I'm working on!

