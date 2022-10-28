DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER HOTFIX UPDATE SIGMA 5.2

Fixed an issue where the UI would turn off during boss levels, creating a problem for new players trying to figure out how to defeat the bosses

Fixed an issue where the audio sliders would reset to default after each new scene load

Made some changes the blood effects

Fixed various audio bugs

Sorry I could not upload this fix earlier, I had a lot on my plate. Now that I am significantly more free I can focus on adding more content and fixing issues. Here's a sneak peek at the new tutorial level and a new variant of the Rvil Soldier, along with the new Rival character I'm working on!

