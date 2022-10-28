 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Setback update for 28 October 2022

Halloween Patch #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9823798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
NEW
  • New cosmetics: Candlehat and Gunner Glasses
CHANGES
  • Made bigger zombots harder to bash
  • Redesigned the customization menu
  • Tweaked molotime: Deals the same damage over time, but at a higher frequency
  • Changes to audio attenuations and concurrency settings
FIXES
  • Fixed "no gravity" status effect sound playing indefinitely
  • Fixed matchmaking failing after running the game for 1 hour
  • Fixed UI when cancelling matchmaking
  • Fixed audio levels gradually getting lower between map loads

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 9823798
Setback Content Depot 1119781
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link