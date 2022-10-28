Halloween Patch #1

NEW
- New cosmetics: Candlehat and Gunner Glasses
CHANGES
- Made bigger zombots harder to bash
- Redesigned the customization menu
- Tweaked molotime: Deals the same damage over time, but at a higher frequency
- Changes to audio attenuations and concurrency settings
FIXES
- Fixed "no gravity" status effect sound playing indefinitely
- Fixed matchmaking failing after running the game for 1 hour
- Fixed UI when cancelling matchmaking
- Fixed audio levels gradually getting lower between map loads
Changed depots in staging branch