- Fixed an issue where the lobby UI would still be visible after disconnecting from a lobby as a client
- Fixed a method to start a map using a character that would normally be locked from use
- Improved support for Samsung Odyssey VR controllers using new VR setting WMR Controller Type (only visible to users using Windows Mixed Reality as their OpenXR runtime)
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to lock up when returning to the lobby after a game
DEVOUR update for 1 November 2022
v3.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
