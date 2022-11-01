 Skip to content

DEVOUR update for 1 November 2022

v3.2.3

Build 9823755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the lobby UI would still be visible after disconnecting from a lobby as a client
  • Fixed a method to start a map using a character that would normally be locked from use
  • Improved support for Samsung Odyssey VR controllers using new VR setting WMR Controller Type (only visible to users using Windows Mixed Reality as their OpenXR runtime)
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the game to lock up when returning to the lobby after a game

