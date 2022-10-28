Patch #1 BugFixes

Heyo, here is the first update, 20 mins after release haha
- fixed candle flame
- fixed Barrel Hitbox
- fixed "Ragequit Button"
- fixed Fullscreen Checkbox in the main menu
Thank you for the feedback <3
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Heyo, here is the first update, 20 mins after release haha
Thank you for the feedback <3
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update