Trigger Henry update for 28 October 2022

Patch #1 BugFixes

28 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyo, here is the first update, 20 mins after release haha

  • fixed candle flame
  • fixed Barrel Hitbox
  • fixed "Ragequit Button"
  • fixed Fullscreen Checkbox in the main menu

Thank you for the feedback <3

