Patch Notes for 28th October

- Added new Nessie selection screen
- A ton of optimization of networking to hopefully make ping lower
- Various tweaks and fixes to Nessie behaviour
- Replaced some obsolete loading tips and added new ones
- Hopefully fixed issue where pier textures do not appear
- Underwater camera photos now look much closer to the underwater camera's view, including using thermal mode
Loch Ness update for 28 October 2022
