 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loch Ness update for 28 October 2022

Patch Notes for 28th October

Share · View all patches · Build 9823463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new Nessie selection screen
  • A ton of optimization of networking to hopefully make ping lower
  • Various tweaks and fixes to Nessie behaviour
  • Replaced some obsolete loading tips and added new ones
  • Hopefully fixed issue where pier textures do not appear
  • Underwater camera photos now look much closer to the underwater camera's view, including using thermal mode

Changed files in this update

Loch Ness Content Depot 1780841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link