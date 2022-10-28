WARBOX 0.0.3.4

NEW CONTENT
- Readded and improved Ragdoll impact system
- Added ragdoll necks shot bleed out animation
- Added ragdoll body shot bleed out animation
- Added Kaska 1M M3
- Added Kaska 1M M3 Covered
- Added Neck Shot Animation
- Suppression VFX
- Weather Added: Sand Dust Storm
- Weather Added: Sand Dust Calm
- Added walking FPS animations
- M16A2 now customizable
NEW CHANGES
- FP Arms upgraded with temporary model
- Spectator Interaction now uses Right Click Menu
- Character physics asset Improved Hitboxes
- Boonie hat now has cloth physics
- Removed music track at beginning of sandbox mode
- Spectator collision removed (Fly around through everything)
- Adjusted audio for strafing runs
- Adjusted 3rd person sprint animation weapon position (WIP)
- Adjusted MCX left hand positioning
- Adjusted G18 Animation Poses (WIP)
- ACOG FOV and positioning adjusted
- ELCAN FOV and positioning adjusted
BUGFIXES
- Fixed sound class for ragdoll impact SFX
- Fixed Kaska 1M M2 Helmet Texture
- Fixed Kaska 1M M2 Cover Texture
- Fixed recoil screen shake when AI fires weapon
- Fixed bullet flyby SFX inconsistencies
- Fixed prone collision issues when command abilities are used
- Fixed prone idle animation clipping Issues
- Fixed aircraft rotation issue during strafing run
- Fixed weapon being lowered even when aiming
- Fixed M16A2 floating when dropped
