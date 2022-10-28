 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warbox update for 28 October 2022

WARBOX 0.0.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9823456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW CONTENT

  • Readded and improved Ragdoll impact system
  • Added ragdoll necks shot bleed out animation
  • Added ragdoll body shot bleed out animation

  • Added Kaska 1M M3
  • Added Kaska 1M M3 Covered
  • Added Neck Shot Animation
  • Suppression VFX
  • Weather Added: Sand Dust Storm
  • Weather Added: Sand Dust Calm
  • Added walking FPS animations
  • M16A2 now customizable

NEW CHANGES

  • FP Arms upgraded with temporary model
  • Spectator Interaction now uses Right Click Menu
  • Character physics asset Improved Hitboxes
  • Boonie hat now has cloth physics
  • Removed music track at beginning of sandbox mode
  • Spectator collision removed (Fly around through everything)
  • Adjusted audio for strafing runs
  • Adjusted 3rd person sprint animation weapon position (WIP)
  • Adjusted MCX left hand positioning
  • Adjusted G18 Animation Poses (WIP)
  • ACOG FOV and positioning adjusted
  • ELCAN FOV and positioning adjusted

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed sound class for ragdoll impact SFX
  • Fixed Kaska 1M M2 Helmet Texture
  • Fixed Kaska 1M M2 Cover Texture
  • Fixed recoil screen shake when AI fires weapon
  • Fixed bullet flyby SFX inconsistencies
  • Fixed prone collision issues when command abilities are used
  • Fixed prone idle animation clipping Issues
  • Fixed aircraft rotation issue during strafing run
  • Fixed weapon being lowered even when aiming
  • Fixed M16A2 floating when dropped

Changed files in this update

Warbox Content Depot 1550711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link