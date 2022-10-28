New "Anniversary Update" Adds Dev Commentary, Languages And Fixes To INDUSTRIA!

Dear Industrians!

Today we release something special we have been working on: the INDUSTRIA Developer Commentary. You can activate it in the Options Menu under the Gameplay Tab. As soon as you ticked the box, you will see these hovering and rotating questionmarks scattered around all levels. Simply walk up to one and press "USE". You will be granted with a commentary of either us two co-founders David and Steve, or our Sound Designer Clemens, our composer Lukas or even INDUSTRIA's animators Ben and Gabriel.

We talk about our thoughts when designing the game, as well as discuss the challenges we faced creating this game next to uni and work in our freetime. In some logs, we show a little slideshow with screenshots and photos of early levels, mechanics or references we used when building the levels. We also show scrapped content like old enemy models, concept art or level shots.

This tradition of developer commentary is something we always loved to see in Valves games and we hope you like what you see and hear. ❤️

Apart from that, we also added new languages and fixed a few minor bugs.

Changelog:

fixed a wall in the factory which was see through from one side

fixed a few holes in the level geometry

fixed various audio assets not having a sound class

fixed physics objects not playing their impact sounds

added Japanese language

added Korean language

added Chinese language

To all you Achievement Hunters: We hear your feedback. We are still actively hunting down the Hardcore Achievement issue where it just does not want to pop in certain situations. We will resolve this issue in a separate patch very soon. We are very sorry for the inconvenience and hope you can apologize our messy work on that one. We will keep you posted!

Also look out for a little something we added to the office level... a hint to something-new?

We hope you will enjoy this commentary and this intimate insight into our heads.

Happy listening and exploring,

Dave, Steve & The Bleakmill Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172650/INDUSTRIA/