[Beta] P&C HotFix: 281022

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 9823361 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 17:06:13 UTC
by Wendy
Size: 3 KBs
:swirlies: Fixed crashes on NG if it's Spookfest Time!
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed depots in beta branch