eteeConnect 2022.10.28 stability update

etee driver for SteamVR
- Fixed controller render model being flipped upside down and general instability in start-up behaviour.
- Improve controller poses from trackers.
- Improvements to how trackers are discovered by controllers to mitigate issues with two controllers connecting to one tracker.
- If controllers are disconnected from trackers they will now disappear in SteamVR.
VR Chat and Boneworks
- Fixed the missing mapping to enable finger tracking feature.
Half life Alyx
- The bindings have been remapped so it is more consistent with the bindings made for other games.
- In-game menu is activated by double clicking the proximity button instead of a single click.
- Gun fire is activated by the pinch gesture.
- Stand/crouch toggle is activated by double clicking the LED slider on the left controller.
- Laser-sight and burst-fire toggle is activated by double clicking the thumb button on the right controller.
Changed files in this update