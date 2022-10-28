 Skip to content

eteeConnect update for 28 October 2022

eteeConnect 2022.10.28 stability update

etee driver for SteamVR
  • Fixed controller render model being flipped upside down and general instability in start-up behaviour.
  • Improve controller poses from trackers.
  • Improvements to how trackers are discovered by controllers to mitigate issues with two controllers connecting to one tracker.
  • If controllers are disconnected from trackers they will now disappear in SteamVR.
VR Chat and Boneworks
  • Fixed the missing mapping to enable finger tracking feature.
Half life Alyx
  • The bindings have been remapped so it is more consistent with the bindings made for other games.
  • In-game menu is activated by double clicking the proximity button instead of a single click.
  • Gun fire is activated by the pinch gesture.
  • Stand/crouch toggle is activated by double clicking the LED slider on the left controller.
  • Laser-sight and burst-fire toggle is activated by double clicking the thumb button on the right controller.

Etee Driver Depot Depot 1590112
