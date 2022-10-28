 Skip to content

Zedfest update for 28 October 2022

0.811 EA-Update

Build 9823044

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.811 with some minor fixes, changes and a Golden reward!

Fixes:

  • Fixed the total playtime not showing the correct number after playing a game of Time Attack.
  • Fixed and changed the Steam achievement "Time Attack Madness!". You now have to be a full group of 6 people to complete this achievement.

Changes:

  • The Nuker Perk "I'm full" now increases Health and Armor by 30% instead of 60%.

Added:

  • Added the one and only Golden OP-007 Weapon to Commando's loadout.

Have a good one fellow Zedhunters!

