0.811 EA-Update

Version 0.811 with some minor fixes, changes and a Golden reward!
Fixes:
- Fixed the total playtime not showing the correct number after playing a game of Time Attack.
- Fixed and changed the Steam achievement "Time Attack Madness!". You now have to be a full group of 6 people to complete this achievement.
Changes:
- The Nuker Perk "I'm full" now increases Health and Armor by 30% instead of 60%.
Added:
- Added the one and only Golden OP-007 Weapon to Commando's loadout.
Have a good one fellow Zedhunters!
