SuperPower 3 update for 28 October 2022

SuperPower 3 Release Notes - 28.10.2022

Build 9823012

Patchnotes via Steam Community

== version 1.0.3 ==

New Feature

  • Data History window that enables historical comparison between countries of data

UI

  • Added the average corporate taxes in the Economic - Sectors (details) window when a sector is under private control
  • Resources on thematic map are more accurate
  • When in thematic map view, mouse over a region will give a quick glimpse of the thematic map value.
  • Nuclear range thematic map now shows the range of the selected country.
  • Thematic for "relation with me" now properly shows other countries' relation with me instead of the my relation with the other countries.
  • User is now notified in the UI when the server network is overloaded - either from CPU or Network
  • Demography, Support : Land percentage with 2 decimals, budget environment with 1 decimal

Art

  • Added more props and monuments on the globe

Behavior

  • Reconnected random events
  • 10k units is no longer the maximum to be built
  • North Korea and Trinidad and Tobago regions correctly marked in correct continent
  • Can now disband unit(s) from the military menu. Doing so will refund 50% of the unit(s) value to the available funds.
  • Prevents the AI from selling nuclear-capable units
  • Corrected server console reporting of overdue tasks (was showing all planned future tasks as well as overdue tasks)
  • Increased max CPU allocation for routines handling messages to/from server (increase responsiveness under duress)
  • Changed AI initiated trades behaviour to reduce money gifts spamming
  • Environment Budget convert other land into Arable Land and Forest
  • Objectives value modification for Algeria in S15_PanArabistUnion

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where units in the market would show worth of 0 $ after loading a game
  • Build and Deploy was displayed improperly after 1 million units or reaching certain costs
  • Confirm Order button would become unavailable if the quantity gets rounded down
  • Fixed an issue where the server would eventually go into a feedback-loop during combat, causing the server to become unresponsive after a time
  • Small performance increase with battle actions
  • Fixed bug where you couldn't merge units after loading a saved game, or after they were moved multiple times
  • Fixed a bug where units ordered and ready to deploy are not being saved properly
  • Relation between countries are successfully recalculated after the loading of a save file. Old save file are fixed.
  • Fixed an issue where the server attacking planes would not complete their mission and get stuck.
  • Bugfix where after deleting a design, the checkbox wouldn't become white when clicking on it.

