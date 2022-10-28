SuperPower 3 Release Notes - 28.10.2022

== version 1.0.3 ==
New Feature
- Data History window that enables historical comparison between countries of data
UI
- Added the average corporate taxes in the Economic - Sectors (details) window when a sector is under private control
- Resources on thematic map are more accurate
- When in thematic map view, mouse over a region will give a quick glimpse of the thematic map value.
- Nuclear range thematic map now shows the range of the selected country.
- Thematic for "relation with me" now properly shows other countries' relation with me instead of the my relation with the other countries.
- User is now notified in the UI when the server network is overloaded - either from CPU or Network
- Demography, Support : Land percentage with 2 decimals, budget environment with 1 decimal
Art
- Added more props and monuments on the globe
Behavior
- Reconnected random events
- 10k units is no longer the maximum to be built
- North Korea and Trinidad and Tobago regions correctly marked in correct continent
- Can now disband unit(s) from the military menu. Doing so will refund 50% of the unit(s) value to the available funds.
- Prevents the AI from selling nuclear-capable units
- Corrected server console reporting of overdue tasks (was showing all planned future tasks as well as overdue tasks)
- Increased max CPU allocation for routines handling messages to/from server (increase responsiveness under duress)
- Changed AI initiated trades behaviour to reduce money gifts spamming
- Environment Budget convert other land into Arable Land and Forest
- Objectives value modification for Algeria in S15_PanArabistUnion
Fixes
- Fixed bug where units in the market would show worth of 0 $ after loading a game
- Build and Deploy was displayed improperly after 1 million units or reaching certain costs
- Confirm Order button would become unavailable if the quantity gets rounded down
- Fixed an issue where the server would eventually go into a feedback-loop during combat, causing the server to become unresponsive after a time
- Small performance increase with battle actions
- Fixed bug where you couldn't merge units after loading a saved game, or after they were moved multiple times
- Fixed a bug where units ordered and ready to deploy are not being saved properly
- Relation between countries are successfully recalculated after the loading of a save file. Old save file are fixed.
- Fixed an issue where the server attacking planes would not complete their mission and get stuck.
- Bugfix where after deleting a design, the checkbox wouldn't become white when clicking on it.
