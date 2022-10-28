 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B: Prologue update for 28 October 2022

Halloween Contest

Share · View all patches · Build 9822891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

How to participate

  • Install the prologue
  • Play the monthly challenge mission of the SWAT faction (select SWAT / Missions / Challenges / Monthly 10/2022)
  • Take a screenshot of the mission report showing the details of your score (or even better, record and share a cool replay!)
  • Post it in the discussion below

2 keys for the full game to win!

On Tuesday (November 1st), each one of the following participants will win a key for the full game:

  • the best reported score
  • the best replay video

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1269020/No_Plan_B/

Changed files in this update

No Plan B - Prologue Content Depot 1584811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link