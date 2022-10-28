Halloween Contest

How to participate
- Install the prologue
- Play the monthly challenge mission of the SWAT faction (select SWAT / Missions / Challenges / Monthly 10/2022)
- Take a screenshot of the mission report showing the details of your score (or even better, record and share a cool replay!)
- Post it in the discussion below
2 keys for the full game to win!
On Tuesday (November 1st), each one of the following participants will win a key for the full game:
- the best reported score
- the best replay video
Changed files in this update