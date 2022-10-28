New Features
- A seasonal outfit(the Samhain Outfit) is now available until November 3rd - just open the filthy bag in the East Stairwell in any chapter
- The Golden Spear melee weapon has been added, and can be found as a random drop in the Byzantine Labyrinth
- Through asset optimization, the size of the game has been reduced by half - down to 4.1gb
- A new "quick item found display" feature has been added - items you've found already no longer pause the game and instead appear in a stack on the right side of the HUD. Experienced players can enable this for all items(not just ones you've already found) in the Gameplay Options. Note that until you've picked up an item in 0.86, it will still be considered new.
Balance Changes
- Reduced the speed penalty of poison from 25 to 15
- Nightingale enters/exits crouch faster
- Exquisite Gold Ring heals cursedness more slowly, and stops working when suffering from Curse Rot
- Recall Shrines can no longer be activated when suffering from a negative status effect or below 50% health
- Tomos sells the Initiate Grimoire in Chapter 3 and beyond
- Ghostly Ring no longer makes you invulnerable during dodges when suffering from Curse Rot
Polish
- Exiting rooms now has input buffering, and Nightingale can exit a room immediately after opening a door
- Armor Outfit is now gold, to better fit its origin
Bug Fixes
- Fix NG+ monsters spawning in the basement of Chapter 1 and attic of Chapter 3 during regular NG
- Fix the flamethrower not doing damage as intended
- Fix Nightingale being able to walk or run more slowly than intended with a controller
- Fix Burning Protection continuing to appear on dead Initiates
- Fix a spurious extra health bar on the Upper Balcony Boss
- The elevator now locks when in boss fights
- Fix a rare softlock that can occur when being hit under some circumstances, like exiting
