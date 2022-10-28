 Skip to content

Due Process update for 28 October 2022

Version 778: Halloween/2v2 update hotfix

Build 9822839

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix designed to fix various issues with the Halloween & 2v2 patch.

Bugs we are hoping to address with this hotfix:

  • Fixed issue where local player's movement would desync, usually immediately after a phase change but in other circumstances as well
  • Fixed unintentionaly forced primary swap on defender teleport
  • Fixed defender ammo disappearing (game trying to give you more ammo than you can carry sometimes)
  • Fixed picking duplicate tilesets in 5v5 map pick modes
  • Added more pk57 mags into 2v2 map pick mode attacker truck (for fun in 2v2 gamemodes with more than 4 players)

