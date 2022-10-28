Version 778: Halloween/2v2 update hotfix

Hotfix designed to fix various issues with the Halloween & 2v2 patch.
Bugs we are hoping to address with this hotfix:
- Fixed issue where local player's movement would desync, usually immediately after a phase change but in other circumstances as well
- Fixed unintentionaly forced primary swap on defender teleport
- Fixed defender ammo disappearing (game trying to give you more ammo than you can carry sometimes)
- Fixed picking duplicate tilesets in 5v5 map pick modes
- Added more pk57 mags into 2v2 map pick mode attacker truck (for fun in 2v2 gamemodes with more than 4 players)
Changed files in this update