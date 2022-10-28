Update 2022.1: Patch 11

Dear skippers,
There is a new patch available for 2022.1. It fixes some of the most common issues reported so far. Changelog:
Localisation:
- German localisation update by Ruby.
User interface:
- Added a dedicated icon for the Naval Academy task in HQ.
- Improved background of the officer slots in HQ.
- Fix: Discipline penalty for overworking sailors displayed in the tooltip of a crew count control and in the tooltip on the discipline icon were different.
- Fix: The window with details of a task inspected in HQ could contain elements it shouldn't in the current context for the duration of 1 frame after opening it.
- Fix: Owned reputation points are no longer displayed in the summary of HQ task after it's completed.
Technical:
- Fixes and improvements to pathfinding on the map.
General:
- Removed potassium absorbers and scrap from the starting equipment of the u-boat.
Yours,
DWS
Changed files in this update