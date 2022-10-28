 Skip to content

UBOAT update for 28 October 2022

Update 2022.1: Patch 11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear skippers,

There is a new patch available for 2022.1. It fixes some of the most common issues reported so far. Changelog:

Localisation:
  • German localisation update by Ruby.
User interface:
  • Added a dedicated icon for the Naval Academy task in HQ.
  • Improved background of the officer slots in HQ.
  • Fix: Discipline penalty for overworking sailors displayed in the tooltip of a crew count control and in the tooltip on the discipline icon were different.
  • Fix: The window with details of a task inspected in HQ could contain elements it shouldn't in the current context for the duration of 1 frame after opening it.
  • Fix: Owned reputation points are no longer displayed in the summary of HQ task after it's completed.
Technical:
  • Fixes and improvements to pathfinding on the map.
General:
  • Removed potassium absorbers and scrap from the starting equipment of the u-boat.

Yours,
DWS

