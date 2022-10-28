SCUM - Hotfix 0.7.511.54633

Hey hey everyone, it is time for Freaky Friday! Celebrate your Halloween weekend with the latest hotfix.
- Fixed the bug where it was able to use the context menu for items that were already removed from hands.
- Fixed the bug where it was possible to craft .44 and .38 bullets with basic engineering.
- Fixed the bug where you would get stuck in animation loop when crafting .44 or .338 bullets.
- Fixed the bug where the #listflag command would crash the game if there were no flags placed.
- Fixed the bug where the #listflag command would not work if there were too many flags placed.
- Fixed the bug where the door sliding audio would play after the interaction is done.
- Fixed the issue where weapons being dropped from containers if they can't be holstered yet still attempted to be holstered.
- Fixed the issue where locks would drop underneath the wardrobe if no inventory space was available when removing them.
- Adjusted the loudness of Quad vehicles.
- Adjusted occlusion modifier for footstep audio.
[spoiler] As Halloween gets near, you might want to revisit the area where ungodliness happens. [/spoiler]
