 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Conflict update for 28 October 2022

[Weekend special] Experience bonuses!

Share · View all patches · Build 9822383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pilots, the holidays begin! Time to prepare your fleet for new victories!

Weekend special offer:

  • +50% experience in battle
  • x2 experience transfer rate

Boost your fleet! Let's win together!

Yours truly,
Star Conflict Team

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 9822383
Windows Content Depot 212071
Common Content Depot 212072
MacOS Content Depot 212073
Linux Content Depot 212074
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link