Patch notes: v0.6.115 (2022.10.28)

v0.6.115 (2022.10.28)
- [Feature] Add explicit Direct Control button to managed workers UI
- [Feature] Allow controlling multiple workers at the same time
- [Feature] Direct controlling a Cleaning Bot will do manual floor cleaning
- [Balance] Solar panels will produce much less power during dust storm (even when clean)
- [Tech] Improve floor cleaning AI to search for nearby dirt first
- [UI/UX] Add extra common actions related to direct control of multi-selected workers
- [UI/UX] CTRL + click will both order going to position and taking the task (no more Shift + click)
- [UI/UX] Reposition tooltips vertically if they go out of screen area
- [Bug] Fix direct order to perform a task would show "0 workable" if task was reserved for someone
- [Bug] Fix workers would needlessly use Repair Stations and Charge Stations
- [Bug] Fix forcing a worker to go somewhere would show a broken path as worker moves along
- [Bug] Fix hungry biological beings would not go through danger to reach food
- [Bug] Fix people trying to eat at a table while almost dying from hunger
- [Bug] Fix beings would get stuck in place for extreme periods of time if there was no safe path to food
- [Bug] Fix entering a star system would spawn the player's ship too far away from all planets
- [Bug] Fix Raiders would stop fighting if there was a fire, causing game breaking state
- [Bug] Fix space objects sometimes not registering as close enough after traveling there
