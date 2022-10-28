 Skip to content

Stardeus update for 28 October 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.115 (2022.10.28)

  • [Feature] Add explicit Direct Control button to managed workers UI
  • [Feature] Allow controlling multiple workers at the same time
  • [Feature] Direct controlling a Cleaning Bot will do manual floor cleaning
  • [Balance] Solar panels will produce much less power during dust storm (even when clean)
  • [Tech] Improve floor cleaning AI to search for nearby dirt first
  • [UI/UX] Add extra common actions related to direct control of multi-selected workers
  • [UI/UX] CTRL + click will both order going to position and taking the task (no more Shift + click)
  • [UI/UX] Reposition tooltips vertically if they go out of screen area
  • [Bug] Fix direct order to perform a task would show "0 workable" if task was reserved for someone
  • [Bug] Fix workers would needlessly use Repair Stations and Charge Stations
  • [Bug] Fix forcing a worker to go somewhere would show a broken path as worker moves along
  • [Bug] Fix hungry biological beings would not go through danger to reach food
  • [Bug] Fix people trying to eat at a table while almost dying from hunger
  • [Bug] Fix beings would get stuck in place for extreme periods of time if there was no safe path to food
  • [Bug] Fix entering a star system would spawn the player's ship too far away from all planets
  • [Bug] Fix Raiders would stop fighting if there was a fire, causing game breaking state
  • [Bug] Fix space objects sometimes not registering as close enough after traveling there

