PATCH NOTES 1.7

Apostle Changes:
- Eddie- He couldn’t protect his field well enough, so we gave him some explosive potatoes to even the chances.
Eddie got a Hero Rework and he is now a true Potato Mage who doesn’t skip the gym day. He has two types of potatoes - toss explosives and static ground ones. He also has a tough muscular body to protect himself from being taken down too fast.
- Diable - The big fella is struggling with mobility Heroes, we help him a little in case he has actually managed to get someone in range Changed: Daemon (5) Skill + Executioner 2x(1/5) -> Daemon (7) Skill.
Card Changes:
- Executioner - (5) Perfect Stance - there is no such thing as perfection Damage Reduction changed 25% -> 20%.
- Witch - Damage over time from Witchcraft wasn’t very different from the other DOTs, so we give it some edge. Damage from Witchcraft is Irreducible (can’t be reduced by any Damage Reduction).
- Mage - (4) The amount of Damage Reduction was too much for the 4 Point Cost so we reduced it from 30% to 20%.
- Water - (7) The Shield was building too fast. It was changed: (6 Shield / 2 sec) -> (5 Shield / 3 sec).
[*} Daemon - (base) The bonuses from Vile Aura are too great for just 5 points. We change the bonus damage +15% -> +5% (it still can be boosted up to 25% with (1/5) Skill).
- Daemon - (5) Regeneration from the Skill was too oppressive when used on a tank. We change the value 2.5 -> 1.5 per Enemy inside the Vile Aura.
- Barbarian - (4) Muscle Tension changed from: 40% Range Resistance for 2 seconds to 40% Range Damage Reduction for 3 seconds.
Ability Changes:
- Explosion Bomb - Cooldown reduced 8 -> 7 seconds.
- Rock Growth- Potatoes got some love
We’ve noticed that there were no areas in which Rock Growth could be better from other Ground Abilities, so there was no point to take them. In order to fix that, we decrease their Cooldown 7 -> 4.5 seconds and Stamina Cost 35 -> 30. Now you can really plant a minefield if you want!
- Hyper Hydration - The last damage repelling buff was so good, that we needed to ‘adjust’ the Ability a bit. The Ability no longer heals after the end, but the Shield stays anyway. Cooldown increased 9 -> 11 seconds. Stamina Cost increased 30 -> 40.
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- Client - Fix: Steam Achievement “Story Connoisseur” is completed just after finishing the story (it does not require a client restart).
- Game - bots get better logic with Sudden Death and dodging Abilities.
- Game - Fix Sudden Death middle position choosing.
- Game - Fix issues with Alt+Tab game rendering.
- Game - Add unified Damage Reduction visual shield color system (Front: Melee - Red, Range - Green, Ability - Blue, Other - Grey, Back: All - Dark Grey/Black)
- Game - Improved visibility of Spectral Form active and Immortality.
Changed files in this update