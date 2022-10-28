 Skip to content

Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 28 October 2022

v0.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Shorten visitors entrance time
  • Remove unused toilet placement objective from tutorial scenario
  • Ensure crew starts deconstruction when the event has ended, not sooner, and some other small fixes
  • Rebuild Construction Intent Interactions to allow Walking and Working animations to play nicely together and allow for a better overall simulation of construction in the game
  • Add text to the Pagoda tent banner and add a couple of plain metal tables.
  • Improvements to Stages
  • Extend Environment Controller to support Weather
  • Add simple terrain envelope
  • Do net set max intent duration
  • Refactor Character Animations to include Performing animations
  • Attempts to trigger working animation as part of intent, add ICharacterAnimationController to ensure proper StartWalking etc is called from AnimSyncSystem
  • Remove old AnimationState component, refactor teleportation animation handling & intentData update
  • Refactor Animation ECS implementation
  • Add initial character props animation, which can be parented to part of a characters rig
  • Start/Stop Performing Animations from the StagePerformanceController
  • Add Sitting, Performing and Working into CharacterAnimationControllers
  • While we're at it, also add a sitting animation, which makes the entire animation graph complete for now
  • Also include Crew working animations
  • Include performance animations and implement using subgraphs in Character Animator graph

