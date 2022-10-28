- Shorten visitors entrance time
- Remove unused toilet placement objective from tutorial scenario
- Ensure crew starts deconstruction when the event has ended, not sooner, and some other small fixes
- Rebuild Construction Intent Interactions to allow Walking and Working animations to play nicely together and allow for a better overall simulation of construction in the game
- Add text to the Pagoda tent banner and add a couple of plain metal tables.
- Improvements to Stages
- Extend Environment Controller to support Weather
- Add simple terrain envelope
- Do net set max intent duration
- Refactor Character Animations to include Performing animations
- Attempts to trigger working animation as part of intent, add ICharacterAnimationController to ensure proper StartWalking etc is called from AnimSyncSystem
- Remove old AnimationState component, refactor teleportation animation handling & intentData update
- Refactor Animation ECS implementation
- Add initial character props animation, which can be parented to part of a characters rig
- Start/Stop Performing Animations from the StagePerformanceController
- Add Sitting, Performing and Working into CharacterAnimationControllers
- While we're at it, also add a sitting animation, which makes the entire animation graph complete for now
- Also include Crew working animations
- Include performance animations and implement using subgraphs in Character Animator graph
Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 28 October 2022
v0.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update