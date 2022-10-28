-Event System Desired Level Limit has been reduced to 15!
-Event System Time has been shortened!
-Some minor changes were made in the interface!
Anvil Life update for 28 October 2022
Some Conveniences, Some Difficulties
Patchnotes via Steam Community
