- Roll : view scrolling now with absolute cursor position.
- MIDI IN : Added AT/PolyAT/PC and old MIDI Note Off (velocity = 0), among other fixes.
AT/PC messages used to crash the program.
- Improvements to Auto-Filter, Hold objects.
manaCompiler update for 28 October 2022
Update 1.3.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
manaCompiler macOS Depot 1836382
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update