 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

manaCompiler update for 28 October 2022

Update 1.3.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9821961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Roll : view scrolling now with absolute cursor position.
  • MIDI IN : Added AT/PolyAT/PC and old MIDI Note Off (velocity = 0), among other fixes.
    AT/PC messages used to crash the program.
  • Improvements to Auto-Filter, Hold objects.

Changed files in this update

manaCompiler macOS Depot 1836382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link