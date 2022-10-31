 Skip to content

Stumble Guys update for 31 October 2022

November Stumble Update! Version 0.42

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, Stumblers, and welcome to the November Update!

For version 0.42, we prepared some amazing new content for you. Check this out!

  • New Battle Pass
  • New skins
  • New emotes
  • New animations and taunts
  • Bug fixes and improvements

