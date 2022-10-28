Another update for Food Truck Simulator to fix a series of smaller issues. More like a lot of hot fixes rolled into one, but we wanted to roll them out before the weekend. The following things have fixes or altered:

Bug Fixes

Fixes the fuel canister wrong popup.

Fixes an issue that caused the map to not reveal correctly based on prestige progress in sandbox mode.

Fixes the mini-map not showing location correctly in sandbox mode.

Fixes a fast-travel issue in sandbox mode.

Fixes the fast-travel infos in sandbox mode.

Fixes an item sorting issue with the inventory.

Fixes an issue that caused food truck layouts not being available from previous saves.

Fixes a save issue with fried oil.

Fixes an issue causing banners not being correctly detected as owned.

Fixes an issue with some assets not showing their textures in the Halloween content correctly or at all.

Fixes the “flying slices” issue at selling points.

Fixes an issue when you quit cutting without actually having cut anything.

Balancing

Cut buns are now stacking to 10.

Sushi slices are now stacking up to 10.

Sushi roll are now stacking up to 5.

Other