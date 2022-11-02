 Skip to content

Mutant Football League update for 2 November 2022

02.11.2022 Steam Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9821869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Fix for the typo in the Credits;
  • Fix for the typo in the name of the artist which performs theme song of the New Yuck Threats

Thank you for support and see you on the field!

Changed files in this update

Mutant Football League Content Depot 529521
