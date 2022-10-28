Patch #26 - Hotfix #1 28/10/2022
General
- Removed duplicate options in Game settings
Maps
- Castello - removed spawn protection killing players inside objective area
Skins
- Fixed clipping of the Dragon set Greatsword guard
- Fixed Maximilian Gauntlets team color not being applied and added additional color patterns
- T0 & T2 legs now can use landsknecht shoes and mail shoes with spurs
- Dragon gorget now equipable with no helmet
- Crusader coifs no longer equipable with Dragon helmets due to clipping
Changed files in this update