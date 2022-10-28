 Skip to content

MORDHAU update for 28 October 2022

Patch #26 - Hotfix 1

Patch #26 - Hotfix 1

28 October 2022

General

  • Removed duplicate options in Game settings

Maps

  • Castello - removed spawn protection killing players inside objective area

Skins

  • Fixed clipping of the Dragon set Greatsword guard
  • Fixed Maximilian Gauntlets team color not being applied and added additional color patterns
  • T0 & T2 legs now can use landsknecht shoes and mail shoes with spurs
  • Dragon gorget now equipable with no helmet
  • Crusader coifs no longer equipable with Dragon helmets due to clipping

