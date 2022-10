The new Tony's location is now open and... Now Hiring!! At night, you can enter the building and start your shift. Put trash and bowling balls away and avoid the haunted suits!

I also removed the ability to use the bank loans when doing speed runs and cleared all of the leaderboards to give everybody a fair chance.

I also fixed it so that when you go from night time and set it to day, you dont see that weird effect where the sun shines through the floor.