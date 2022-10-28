Hello everyone! Here it comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

Today is the day that Hack and Slime GROWS HUGE.

After a lot of work, we have redesigned various systems related to game progression, as well as new scenes with more verticality and fun mechanics.

In "The Dungeons 1" player will be able to activate a huge new quest that will open several huge new levels with more challenging challenges and difficulty.

In addition, thanks to the changes in the mission system we will be able to increase the size and content of Hack and Slime at a faster rate and with all the bugs that you like so much.

So stay tuned for updates and smash lots of slimes!

Thank you very much for playing Hack and Slime!

Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:

https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft

Changelog

The name of the Slime King stay in the HUD has been corrected.

A new mission has been introduced: material anomalous.

A new character in the "Sadman" game has been added.

The sequences and dialogues related to Sadman and the Mission "Materials" mission have been added.

A decorative graph has been added: sail off.

The missions menu has been improved.

A safety code for mission activation has been introduced, for games prior to the UPDATE.

The movement control in the cinematics of King Limo has been added when the elevator rises.

The arcane barriers have been added at the doors that give access to: The Mortuary, The Hole, The Dungeons 2 and The Forge.

The mission object has been added: Sadman's bag in The Mortuary.

The mission object has been added: Sadman Corona in The Hole.

Some conversations have been corrected.

New conversations have been added in the Mission "Do The Hustle".

A new sequence has been added after the death of the Limo King, in the Treasury Chamber.

The Treasury Chamber "has been redesigned.

Now if Slime King is dead The Lift will be closed.

Now the mission "Do The Hustle" ends at the Treasury Chamber.

The front Parallax layers have been adapted to the highest levels.

New types of "railing" graphics have been added in The Sewers and The Dungeons.

Chandeliers have been added and lit (animated) in The Catacombs.

The behavior of mobile platforms with respect to solid objects has been improved.

Mobile walls that are activated with nearby levers have been added.

Sound effects have been added to mobile walls.

The effect of movement on the web type 4 has been corrected

The "Radial Blur" effect to all objects of the upper parallax of Dungeons 1, The Hole and Dungeons 2 has been added

Failure has been corrected in the behavior of the enemy O-Grog.

Pending changes