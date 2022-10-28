- Fixed an issue where dungeon icons are shown as white boxes on mini map
- Fixed an issue where fishing wouldn't work
- Fixed an issue where NPC Dialogue Windows could not be closed with the buttons
- Fixed an issue where the Furnace could not be destroyed and had no collider
- Fixed an issue where the dungeon boss statues wouldn't work
Tinkertown update for 28 October 2022
Early Access 0.15.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tinkertown Content Depot 1276661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update