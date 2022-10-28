 Skip to content

Tinkertown update for 28 October 2022

Early Access 0.15.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where dungeon icons are shown as white boxes on mini map
  • Fixed an issue where fishing wouldn't work
  • Fixed an issue where NPC Dialogue Windows could not be closed with the buttons
  • Fixed an issue where the Furnace could not be destroyed and had no collider
  • Fixed an issue where the dungeon boss statues wouldn't work

