Daybreaker VR update for 28 October 2022

The Traps Update, Oct 29th

Build 9821123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a craftable hunting trap, plus parts to craft it
  • Added craftable surface mounted spike trap
  • Added triggerable craftable physics traps
  • stick slam trap
  • swinging trap
  • Added tripwire craftable item for triggering physics traps
  • Added tiny stick item as an extra stick cutting result
  • Made large sticks spawn as loot near trees, small sticks near bushes
  • Increased several objects value to offset the previously increased cost of bullets
  • Added crowbar tool to pull nailed planks (and other nailed objects) off
  • Added crowbar and trap parts item as spawnable loot
  • Fixed a bug where nailed objects didn't take scale into consideration

