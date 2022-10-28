The Traps Update, Oct 29th

- Added a craftable hunting trap, plus parts to craft it
- Added craftable surface mounted spike trap
- Added triggerable craftable physics traps
- stick slam trap
- swinging trap
- Added tripwire craftable item for triggering physics traps
- Added tiny stick item as an extra stick cutting result
- Made large sticks spawn as loot near trees, small sticks near bushes
- Increased several objects value to offset the previously increased cost of bullets
- Added crowbar tool to pull nailed planks (and other nailed objects) off
- Added crowbar and trap parts item as spawnable loot
- Fixed a bug where nailed objects didn't take scale into consideration
Changed files in this update