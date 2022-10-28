 Skip to content

EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 28 October 2022

#10/28 - Patch Note

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.

**

● What's New

**

1. New "O2JAM Collaboration DLC" exclusive song

- The Festival of Ghost | by Brandy

2. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issue where the "NVIDIA Reflex + Boost" low latency mode would not work with RTX 40 series.
  • Fixed issue where 'NEW RECORD' indicator would not show up.
  • Fixed issue where the wrong pattern level would show up when a player interacts with the scroll bar on the song selection screen.
  • Fixed issue where song preview would not play under certain conditions.
  • Fixed issue where key mode changes when a player types a number using numpad on the keyboard.
  • Fixed out-of-sync video playback for several contents.

Thanks.

