 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 28 October 2022

v0.5.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9820807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug in the slots of the modifier panel.
  • We have fixed several bugs in characters of different languages.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that the day was not shown in the clock during the first day after loading game.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused dialogs in some languages to overflow the text box.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link