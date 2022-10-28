- We have fixed a bug in the slots of the modifier panel.
- We have fixed several bugs in characters of different languages.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that the day was not shown in the clock during the first day after loading game.
- We have fixed a bug that caused dialogs in some languages to overflow the text box.
Travellers Rest update for 28 October 2022
v0.5.3.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
