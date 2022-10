1. You can plant things in the forest

2. The carpenter has added the production function. The current items can be made:

Automatic sprinklers (three styles)

Street lamp (two styles)

Dog house (unlocked when the dog is satisfied)

Two way cable car (unlocked the next day after the first use of the cableway, and old players need to take the initiative to use the cableway)

3. Add one pose for each of the ten female characters