- Added support for Nvidia DLSS on RTX graphics cards. DLSS is set to Ultra Performance by default. User menu settings will follow in a further update.
- Added support for Nvidia NIS for non-RTX graphics cards. Again, set to Ultra Performance as default. User settings menu to follow.
- Disabled HMD mirroring (Spectator Mode). To re-enable this for video recording etc you can now toggle this on and off by pressing "S" on the keyboard.
Beasts Shall Rise update for 28 October 2022
Performance Updates - Nvidia DLSS and NIS added. Spectator Mode disabled
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Beasts Shall Rise Content Depot 963721
