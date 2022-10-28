 Skip to content

Beasts Shall Rise update for 28 October 2022

Performance Updates - Nvidia DLSS and NIS added. Spectator Mode disabled

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added support for Nvidia DLSS on RTX graphics cards. DLSS is set to Ultra Performance by default. User menu settings will follow in a further update.
  • Added support for Nvidia NIS for non-RTX graphics cards. Again, set to Ultra Performance as default. User settings menu to follow.
  • Disabled HMD mirroring (Spectator Mode). To re-enable this for video recording etc you can now toggle this on and off by pressing "S" on the keyboard.

