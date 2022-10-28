[Tianxia Escort Agency] Update log on October 28, 2022

New content:
- Upgrade Jianghu martial arts related optimization
-Upgrading the martial arts of the Jianghu will no longer consume the secret script of the same name, but will consume [accomplishments] instead
-When you obtain a secret script that you have/have learned, it will be automatically converted to [accomplishments]
-You can still use accomplishments to exchange your own secret script on the [Inventory - Secret Script] page
-There is a new display of accomplishments in the Martial Arts Museum. Move the mouse to view tips
System optimization:
- The entry time is adjusted to 10 days (but the time data is bound to the archive, so the old archive time is still 30, o (research □ system) o)
- Increased the chance of [Flash of Light] in meditation
- When you use the secret script to directly exchange accomplishments on the [Inventory Consumables] page, the accomplishments value in the upper right corner of the interface will now be refreshed immediately
Bug fix:
- Correction of typos in the plot
- Fixed the bug that the role could not be successfully dragged to enter the room after the termination of enrollment
Changed files in this update