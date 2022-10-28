 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 28 October 2022

[Tianxia Escort Agency] Update log on October 28, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9820648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  1. Upgrade Jianghu martial arts related optimization
    -Upgrading the martial arts of the Jianghu will no longer consume the secret script of the same name, but will consume [accomplishments] instead
    -When you obtain a secret script that you have/have learned, it will be automatically converted to [accomplishments]
    -You can still use accomplishments to exchange your own secret script on the [Inventory - Secret Script] page
    -There is a new display of accomplishments in the Martial Arts Museum. Move the mouse to view tips

System optimization:

  1. The entry time is adjusted to 10 days (but the time data is bound to the archive, so the old archive time is still 30, o (research □ system) o)
  2. Increased the chance of [Flash of Light] in meditation
  3. When you use the secret script to directly exchange accomplishments on the [Inventory Consumables] page, the accomplishments value in the upper right corner of the interface will now be refreshed immediately

Bug fix:

  1. Correction of typos in the plot
  2. Fixed the bug that the role could not be successfully dragged to enter the room after the termination of enrollment

