- Intel HD Graphics 환경에서 게임 화면이 정상적으로 출력되지 않던 문제를 수정했습니다.
- F12를 눌렀을 때 게임이 타이틀 화면으로 돌아가지 않도록 수정했습니다.
- 특정 구간에서 플레이어가 이동할 수 없어야 할 위치로 갈 수 있던 문제를 수정했습니다.
- 일부 텍스트의 맞춤법을 수정했습니다.
- 특정 대사가 중복해서 표시되던 문제를 수정했습니다.
The Space Eater (Working Title) update for 28 October 2022
2022-10-28 핫픽스
