Black Forest update for 28 October 2022

Updates and Experimental Voiceovers (please post feedback)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Correct job descriptions for workers building houses
  • Fixed: Should no longer consider dead peasants as injured for the in-game hint system
  • Fixed: Graveyard should no longer be destroyable, not even by dragon fire
  • Added voiceovers to the first few dialogs in "Children's Tales" - please let me know what you think of them so I know if it's worth the effort (and money) to create more for the remaining dialogs.
  • Balance: Improved monster attack balance on Calm Village map
  • Updated Unity engine to latest LTS version (2021.3.12)
  • Improved many texts in the manual
  • Idle peasants now get a very small healing bonus
  • Reduced size of some icons in the game UI
  • Reduced water emitters on Swinvale map

