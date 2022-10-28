- Fixed: Correct job descriptions for workers building houses
- Fixed: Should no longer consider dead peasants as injured for the in-game hint system
- Fixed: Graveyard should no longer be destroyable, not even by dragon fire
- Added voiceovers to the first few dialogs in "Children's Tales" - please let me know what you think of them so I know if it's worth the effort (and money) to create more for the remaining dialogs.
- Balance: Improved monster attack balance on Calm Village map
- Updated Unity engine to latest LTS version (2021.3.12)
- Improved many texts in the manual
- Idle peasants now get a very small healing bonus
- Reduced size of some icons in the game UI
- Reduced water emitters on Swinvale map
Black Forest update for 28 October 2022
Updates and Experimental Voiceovers (please post feedback)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
