 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Of Blades & Tails update for 28 October 2022

Patch 0.10.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9820049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Take all" functionality for loot.
    You can now press F to take all items. Also a button for this appears in the loot popup if there are more than 2 items on the ground.
  • A keybinding for "Take all" has been added to the options menu.
  • Your total money is now always visible in the inventory view.
    (The item entry for money has been removed.)
  • The feedback form can now be accessed through a dedicated button in the main menu.
  • Fixed a display issue with fog of war in the overview mode.
  • Fixed a potential with issue the mages guild entrance quest reward.
  • Fixed an issue with Narn repeating his dialog when trying to exit with ESC.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1768781
  • Loading history…
Depot 1768782
  • Loading history…
Depot 1768783
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link