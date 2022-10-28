- Added a "Take all" functionality for loot.
You can now press F to take all items. Also a button for this appears in the loot popup if there are more than 2 items on the ground.
- A keybinding for "Take all" has been added to the options menu.
- Your total money is now always visible in the inventory view.
(The item entry for money has been removed.)
- The feedback form can now be accessed through a dedicated button in the main menu.
- Fixed a display issue with fog of war in the overview mode.
- Fixed a potential with issue the mages guild entrance quest reward.
- Fixed an issue with Narn repeating his dialog when trying to exit with ESC.
Of Blades & Tails update for 28 October 2022
Patch 0.10.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update