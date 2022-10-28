 Skip to content

BLASTRONAUT update for 28 October 2022

Hotfix 0.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  1. Bugfix: beam weapons not firing after loading the game
  2. Bugfix: crafting stations showing negative values after loading the game
  3. Bugfix: sky color suddenly changes when moving around the world

